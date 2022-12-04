Jimmie Ward makes diving pick of Tua Tagovailoa pass

Barry Werner
The San Francisco 49ers have lost Jimmy Garoppolo to injury but they keep on playing great football.

Tua Tagovailoa is having a tough game against the Niners’ defense and it continued in the second half on Sunday as Jimmie Ward made a diving pick.

Watch as the Niners’ DB goes over Jeff Wilson Jr. to make the spectacular pick.

Late in the third quarter, the 49ers had doubled up the Dolphins, 20-10.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

