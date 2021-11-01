Jimmie Ward likely to miss time, but 49ers reinforcements coming

Ward likely to miss time, but 49ers reinforcements coming originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Heading into Week 9, the 49ers will get some reinforcements back into their lineup but will likely be without veteran safety Jimmie Ward.

Kyle Shanahan spoke to local media on Monday via conference call and offered updates on players who were injured in the team’s 33-22 win in Chicago.

Ward, who suffered a grade 1 quad strain, could miss 1-to-2 weeks. There is an outside chance that the veteran safety could play when the 49ers host the Cardinals on Sunday, but Shanahan added that it is unlikely.

Another hit to the safety room is Kai Nacua, who suffered a hamstring injury and will miss a few weeks. Talanoa Hufanga will make his second consecutive NFL start in Week 9, likely playing alongside veteran Tavon Wilson, as Jaquiski Tartt continues to work his way back from a bone bruise in his knee.

Elijah Mitchell, who posted his third 100-yard rushing game, suffered a rib injury and will be limited this week. Deebo Samuel, who has been dealing with a calf injury, and Trent Williams, who has been nursing a calf injury, will both be day-to-day and should play in Week 9.

The 49ers will get some reinforcements this week, opening the practice windows for George Kittle (calf), Jeff Wilson (knee) and Robbie Gould (groin).

Shanahan has hope that linebacker Dre Greenlaw could pass a few more tests that would allow him to return this week, but it is more likely the linebacker needs another week before returning from core muscle surgery.

The head coach will offer more updates on Wednesday after players work with the medical and training staffs.

