Jimmie Ward, A.J. Brown get in heated exchange before 49ers-Eagles NFC clash

Ward, Brown get chippy ahead of 49ers-Eagles NFC title game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFC Championship Game between the 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles was expected to be a dogfight, but things got chippy before the game even started.

As players warmed up at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, 49ers safety Jimmie Ward and Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown somehow crossed paths -- and things got heated, fast.

Brown was stretching next to his teammates when Ward walked past him and words were exchanged. Ward walked back toward Brown’s direction and the two came face-to-face.

Brown slightly shoved Ward before the two were separated by officials and 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga.

And tensions carried over into the opening kickoff.

They are getting after it on the opening kickoff ðŸ˜¤ pic.twitter.com/HOuMwbXPng — ð™ð™ð™šð™Žð™ð™‰ð™žð™£ð™šð™§ð™¨ (@TheSFNiners) January 29, 2023

49ers safety George Odum and Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson were spotted tackling each other after kickoff, as players from both teams huddled around them.

With a chippy start to the game, these occurrences likely won't be the last of the showdown as the two teams fight for a ticket to Super Bowl LVII.

