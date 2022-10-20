Jimmie Ward hopes Travis Kelce trash talk doesn't come back to haunt him

Ward pokes fun at himself for offseason Kelce trash talk originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmie Ward began trash-talking Travis Kelce in the offseason after he saw the Kansas City Chiefs on the 49ers' 2022 schedule.

Preparing to face Kansas City on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Week 7, the 49ers' safety hopes his previous comments from an Instagram Live stream from February don't come back to haunt him.

“I’m looking forward to that matchup with Kelce,” Ward said to his viewers about facing the Chiefs' All-Pro tight end. “Please, somebody, go and tell him I said it. I’m looking forward (to it). I can’t wait. I can’t wait until that matchup.” (h/t San Francisco Chronicle)

In speaking to reporters after 49ers practice Wednesday, Ward couldn't help but poke fun at himself for his past comments and believes that Kanas City might have a chip on their shoulder for Sunday's matchup.

“I’ve been talking a lot of smack, too, so it’s like, 'Dang,'” Ward said. “Them boys are going to smell blood in the water. I’m going to be out there fighting. Sink or swim. … Them boys kept the receipts.”

Ward returned to practice with a club on his hand and participated in a limited capacity Wednesday after breaking his hand in the 49ers' Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers. It's unclear if he will play Sunday, but is willing to fight through the pain.

“It doesn’t feel great,” Ward explained. “But I can figure it out. I’m a tough guy. I’ve broken a lot of bones in this league … I’ve got a lot of scar tissue.”

At the end of the day, Ward and the 49ers know just how great Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense is and certainly will have their hands -- or hand -- full Sunday.

Story continues

“He’s a great tight end,” Ward added. “He’s the best in the league right now. I always root for my guy Kittle. But as you see, Kelce is out there catching more balls.”

