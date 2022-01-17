Jimmie Ward has hilarious reason for missed interception vs. Cowboys

Ward gives funny explanation for missed INT vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jimmie Ward has been able to do nearly everything the 49ers have asked of him this season but didn't come through in a key moment Saturday during the 49ers' 23-17 wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

On the Cowboys' first drive of the second half, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw deep down the right side to Cedric Wilson. Ward was in coverage and the veteran safety was perfectly positioned to intercept the pass, but let it fall through his hands for an incomplete pass.

“Terrrrrible,” Ward said with a laugh. “I want interceptions and I mistimed that. I don’t know what I was doing. Next time I’m just going to jump up and get it. I’m trying to catch the ball like I’m [Brandon Aiyuk] or something. Go up and high-point the ball and catch it next time.”

Ward and the 49ers' defense did not have to pay for the missed opportunity. On the ensuing play, Prescott’s pass intended for CeeDee Lamb fell incomplete and the Cowboys were forced to punt.

Through his eight seasons with the 49ers, Ward has been asked to switch positions from safety to cornerback multiple times and still remained one of the most productive players on the defense. The veteran defensive back plays with physicality, intensity and rarely misses a tackle.

One statistic Ward has wanted to improve is his number of interceptions. After appearing in 98 games in his career, the former first-round pick only has recorded nine takeaways (four interceptions and five forced fumbles).

Two of Ward’s picks were made in the 49ers' Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. They were the veteran’s first interceptions since 2016. In 2015, Ward intercepted Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and returned it for a touchdown in the club’s Week 13 win in Chicago.

The 49ers head to Green Bay to face MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Saturday night in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game. If Ward can procure a turnover at Lambeau, it would definitely make up for the missed opportunity in Dallas.

