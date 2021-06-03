Jimmie Ward gets new number befitting of longest-tenured 49er

Ward gets new number befitting of longest-tenured 49er originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When it comes to longest-tenured players on the 49ers, safety Jimmie Ward is No. 1.

And, now, Ward is No. 1, period.

Ward on Thursday announced number change to the single digit, which became available recently when the NFL allowed more positions groups to have an expanded list of options.

The 49ers' defensive backfield has taken advantage, including cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley. Verrett switched from No. 22 to No. 2, while Moseley changed from No. 41 to No. 4.

Ward wore No. 25 for the first four seasons of his NFL career after the 49ers made him a first-round draft pick in 2014. He is the only remaining player in the organization acquired under the Jim Harbaugh-Trent Baalke regime.

When the 49ers signed Richard Sherman, Ward gave up No. 25 to the NFL All-Decade cornerback and assumed No. 20.

Ward wore No. 15 during his career at Northern Illinois.

He did not provide his reasoning behind the uniform change, only noting on his Instagram story that, "I have to change my IG name." Ward's username on Instagram is "nekosuave20." His full name is Jimmie Neko Suave Ward.

Ward will become the first 49ers player to wear No. 1 during the regular season since quarterback Troy Smith in 2010.

