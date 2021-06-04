Breaking News:

Charean Williams
·1 min read
Three 49ers defensive backs are changing jersey numbers after an NFL rule change allows for their position group to wear single digits.

Safety Jimmie Ward, the team’s longest-tenured player, will wear No. 1. He announced his new jersey number Thursday as noted by Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Ward wore No. 25 for the first four years after the 49ers made him a first-round choice in 2014. He switched to No. 20 after the 49ers signed Richard Sherman. Ward wore No. 15 during his career at Northern Illinois.

He did not provide the reason for the number change, only noting on his Instagram story that, “I have to change my IG name.” Ward’s username on Instagram is “nekosuave20.” His full name is Jimmie Neko Suave Ward.

Quarterback Troy Smith in 2010 was the last 49ers player to wear No. 1.

Cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley also have changed numbers, according to Maiocco. Verrett switched from No. 22 to No. 2, while Moseley will go from No. 41 to No. 4.

Jimmie Ward, Emmanuel Moseley, Jason Verrett all switching to single digits originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

    PARIS (Reuters) -American Serena Williams survived a scare in the first ever night session match at the French Open as she edged out Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6(6) 6-2 in the first round on Monday. Organisers have introduced night matches under the Philippe Chatrier Court lights this year to provide some late drama for the fans but the match was played in an empty stadium because of a COVID-19 curfew in the French capital. The flat atmosphere hardly helped the 39-year-old Williams who squandered a 5-2 lead in the first set against a tricky opponent who battled back to move into a tiebreaker.