Jimmie Ward dubs 49ers' secondary 'Pick City' ahead of 2022 NFL season

The 49ers are coming into the 2022 NFL season with a new-look secondary, and safety Jimmie Ward has the perfect nickname for the group.

During an interview with KNBR’s “Papa & Lund” on Tuesday, the longest-tenured 49er couldn’t contain his excitement over how the defensive backfield has shown out during training camp.

When asked what he sees from the secondary, Ward’s answer was simple.

“I see Pick City,” Ward said. “I’m calling it out, man. I’m going to have some T-shirts made. Pick City.”

The 49ers ranked No. 28 in the league last season when it came to interceptions, pulling in just nine picks on the season.

It’s clear Ward believes that will change this year.

After San Francisco’s secondary struggles in 2021, the team went out and signed free-agent cornerback Charvarius Ward this offseason to help fill the void. He and fellow corner Emmanuel Moseley have impressed on the outside during practice this summer, much to Ward’s delight.

“Guys looking good, especially on the outside,” Ward told “Papa & Lund.” “Mooney and E-Man, oh my god.”

Ward also shouted out second-year corners Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir, along with newcomer Ka’Dar Hollman and rookie Qwuantrezz Knight.

But in order for this group to make “Pick City” a reality, there’s one key thing they need to accomplish.

“I like the corners that we have right now, man,” Ward said. “It’s just, you know the name of the game. It’s all about staying healthy. That was my problem early in my career, trying to fight the injury bug.

“But if we can stay healthy, we’ll be locked in.”

With Week 1 just over a month away, the 49ers Faithful soon will be able to see if the secondary lives up to Ward's high expectations.

If so, he might just have a new T-shirt enterprise on his hands.

