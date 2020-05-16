Jimmie Ward thinks 49ers 'still loaded' even without DeForest Buckner

The 49ers traded away arguably their best defensive player at the opening of the new league year.

Dealing defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts was a big blow. But it was also a move the 49ers' front office deemed necessary for the roster's short- and long-term health.

After all, the 49ers received the No. 13 overall pick from the Colts in exchange for Buckner. And the cap dollars saved went a long way toward them re-signing defensive lineman Arik Armstead and safety Jimmie Ward.

Ward is back on a three-year, $28.5 million contract. He had no desire to go anywhere else. And when the 49ers came through with a more-than-competitive offer, Ward gladly accepted because of his faith in general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan to enact a plan for another Super Bowl run.

"I feel like DeFo is a tough loss," Ward said. "He's a big part of that defense last year. I feel like Kyle and John did a great job in the draft by drafting Buck's replacement. Nobody is like Buck. We have to see how this pans out.

"But, at the same time, I feel like we're still loaded on the defensive front. I feel like we'll be just fine, but it's just a bunch of talking right now. You'll see Game 1."

The 49ers traded back one spot and selected South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw with the No. 14 overall pick in last month's draft. The pick the 49ers acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in that trade was then used to move up six spots to No. 25 in order to draft Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

A lot will be expected of the newcomers, for sure. But Ward also has bigger hopes for himself. He believes he should make a greater impact in 2020 with more of a featured role in the team's defensive backfield.

"Just by me playing 16 games last year, that got me so much better," Ward said. "On top of that, I feel like I can get a lot more turnovers, the more I get comfortable with it."

Ward broke up eight passes in 13 regular-season games and was a big reason the 49ers' had the No. 1-ranked pass defense in the league. But Ward did not force a turnover with an interception, forced fumble or fumble recovery.

He said he believes from the early stages of the team's virtual offseason program that new defensive backs coach Tony Oden will place more emphasis on enabling Ward to become more of a game-changer.

"I like some of his techniques and just some of the stuff that we've been talking about, how I can get more involved instead of just sitting back there in the post or just covering a guy man-to-man," Ward said. "They're actually going to get me more involved in the defense."

