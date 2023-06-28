Jimmie Searfoss offers his expectations for Colorado’s new-look defense

We’ve stated it numerous times in the past, but the 2022 version of the Colorado Buffaloes’ defense was historically inept. They would often draw my ire when I graded each performance last season. However, the new coaching staff led by Deion Sanders has put in a lot of effort to bring in new talent while overhauling the roster.

How much can we expect from the new-look defense? Coordinator Charles Kelly has shown an ability to coach dominant defenses in the college game before and the Buffs’ talent has been upgraded considerably at all levels of the defense. A drastic turnaround isn’t out of the question, but we got the opinion of BuffStampede’s Jimmie Searfoss to tell us what we can expect out of the D next season:

A reasonable expectation for this defense is for Colorado to be within reach or, dare I even say, winning at halftime. While the turnover has been massive, the talent on the field alone should be enough to keep them in games. There were a lot of times last year when the defense just wasn’t big enough or fast enough. I feel those days are over.

