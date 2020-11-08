Jimmie Johnson's final ride comes to a close in Phoenix finale

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson rounded out his stellar NASCAR career Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, ending his last full-time season with a fifth-place finish.

Johnson announced last November the 2020 season would be his final full-time campaign. He plans to compete in select IndyCar races next year and has left the door open to race in other motorsports series and potential NASCAR events as one-offs.

Johnson’s full-time career concludes as two other fan favorites reach the apparent end of their driving days. Clint Bowyer completed a NASCAR career that began in 2004; he’ll make the transition to the FOX Sports broadcasting team next season. Sunday was also expected to mark the final Cup Series start for 2003 champ Matt Kenseth, who returned to the series this year for the final 32 races in Chip Ganassi’s No. 42 Chevrolet.

Many of the pre-race tributes focused on Johnson, who drove a special silver No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in his final start. Phoenix Raceway named a nearby street Jimmie Johnson Drive in the days leading up to the Season Finale 500, and fellow drivers and teams offered fond remembrances as the end of Johnson’s final season neared.

Johnson sits sixth on NASCAR’s all-time win list with 83 victories, tied with Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough. Sunday marked his 686th Cup Series start.

