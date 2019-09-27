Jimmie Johnson tops opening Roval practice; Hamlin crashes

Jimmie Johnson launched to the top of the Monster Energy Series leaderboard in an eventful opening practice Friday afternoon at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s oval and road course layout.

Johnson posted a lap of 103.152 mph in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet on the 2.28-mile Roval circuit. Johnson was in contention for last year’s inaugural Roval victory when a last-lap tangle with Martin Truex Jr. thwarted both.

Kyle Larson was second-fastest in opening preparation for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, PRN, SiriusXM). William Byron, Clint Bowyer and Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top five in the 50-minute session.

Several drivers ran into early trouble, with a handful overshooting the redesigned chicane on the backstretch. Among those faring the worst was playoff contender Denny Hamlin, who spun into a tire barrier in the infield’s Turn 5, leaving his primary No. 11 Toyota with severe damage.

His Joe Gibbs Racing crew unloaded a reserve car for use in the balance of the weekend.

“It was supposed to be kind of a weekend off for these guys, but obviously we put them behind the 8-ball here and took away some track time for myself,” Hamlin told NBC Sports. “It really stinks, but definitely feel like our backup car will be fine and we’ll have a good race on Sunday.”

Others finding significant problems: Parker Kligerman, who walloped the Turn 1 barrier with his Gaunt Brothers Racing No. 96 Toyota; Joe Nemechek, who bunny-hopped the curbing of the backstraight chicane with the No. 27 Chevrolet; and Bubba Wallace, who tapped the Turn 5 tire wall with his No. 43 Chevy.

Michael McDowell missed opening practice after being transported to a hospital with what his team termed an abdominal ailment. Xfinity Series regular Austin Cindric practiced the Front Row Motorsports No. 34 Ford in his place, clocking the 24th-fastest time. Front Row Motorsports posted on Twitter that McDowell was released and expects to return to the car for Busch Pole Qualifying at 4:40 p.m. (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM)

Truex, vying for his third straight win in the series, was 21st-fastest in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota.