Jimmie Johnson tops incident-marred practice; Hamlin wrecks
Johnson, who wrecked with Martin Truex Jr. battling for the lead on the last lap of last year’s Roval race, posted an average lap speed of 103.152 mph at the conclusion of the 50-minute session.
Kyle Larson ended up second (103.088 mph) and William Byron was third (102.453 mph). Clint Bowyer and Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top-five.
Competing the top-10 were Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Preece and Ryan Blaney.
About nine minutes into the session, Parker Kligerman made contact with the Turn 1 wall to bring out a caution.
Kligerman’s team eventually decided to move to a backup car and he will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.
With 22 minutes in, Denny Hamlin spun off Turn 5 and slammed into the tire barrier doing extensive damage to his No. 11 Toyota. His team moved to a backup car which means Hamlin will also have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.
.@DennyHamlin took a piece of the track with him at @CLTMotorSpdwy! 🤣#BofAROVAL // @NASCARonNBC pic.twitter.com/ngXKEm7PZg
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 27, 2019
“I just put us behind the eight-ball here,” Hamlin said. “It stinks but I think our backup car will be fine and we’ll have a good race on Sunday.”
Joe Nemechek hit the wall in the inner loop about 32 minutes into the session to bring out another caution. He was able to drive back to pit road.
With less than five minutes left in the session, Bubba Wallace spun through Turn 5 to bring out another caution.
fastest.
McDowell was transported to a local hospital Friday morning suffering from abdominal pain.
1
48
Chevrolet
13
1'20.968
103.152
2
42
Chevrolet
10
1'21.018
0.050
0.050
103.088
3
24
Chevrolet
11
1'21.520
0.552
0.502
102.453
4
14
Ford
15
1'21.555
0.587
0.035
102.409
5
95
Toyota
14
1'21.562
0.594
0.007
102.401
6
9
Chevrolet
13
1'21.717
0.749
0.155
102.206
7
20
Toyota
10
1'21.837
0.869
0.120
102.057
8
41
Ford
10
1'21.954
0.986
0.117
101.911
9
47
Chevrolet
13
1'22.148
1.180
0.194
101.670
10
12
Ford
9
1'22.207
1.239
0.059
101.597
11
37
Chevrolet
10
1'22.208
1.240
0.001
101.596
12
38
Ford
15
1'22.351
1.383
0.143
101.420
13
18
Toyota
8
1'22.383
1.415
0.032
101.380
14
2
Ford
15
1'22.447
1.479
0.064
101.301
15
22
Ford
13
1'22.475
1.507
0.028
101.267
16
13
Chevrolet
14
1'22.685
1.717
0.210
101.010
17
88
Chevrolet
6
1'22.850
1.882
0.165
100.809
18
1
Chevrolet
8
1'22.940
1.972
0.090
100.699
19
10
Ford
16
1'23.165
2.197
0.225
100.427
20
21
Ford
12
1'23.205
2.237
0.040
100.379
21
19
Toyota
12
1'23.232
2.264
0.027
100.346
22
4
Ford
16
1'23.334
2.366
0.102
100.223
23
8
Chevrolet
15
1'23.436
2.468
0.102
100.101
24
34
Ford
15
1'23.479
2.511
0.043
100.049
25
11
Toyota
6
1'23.585
2.617
0.106
99.922
26
17
Ford
11
1'23.719
2.751
0.134
99.762
27
43
Chevrolet
11
1'23.860
2.892
0.141
99.595
28
6
Ford
12
1'23.963
2.995
0.103
99.472
29
32
Ford
13
1'24.086
3.118
0.123
99.327
30
3
Chevrolet
15
1'24.671
3.703
0.585
98.641
31
51
Chevrolet
8
1'24.752
3.784
0.081
98.546
32
36
Ford
10
1'24.833
3.865
0.081
98.452
33
96
Toyota
3
1'25.392
4.424
0.559
97.808
34
00
Chevrolet
11
1'25.457
4.489
0.065
97.733
35
15
Chevrolet
2
1'25.535
4.567
0.078
97.644
36
52
Chevrolet
5
1'26.355
5.387
0.820
96.717
37
53
Chevrolet
4
1'26.934
5.966
0.579
96.073
38
77
Chevrolet
4
1'30.845
9.877
3.911
91.937
39
66
Toyota
4
3'37.263
2'16.295
2'06.418
38.442
40
27
Chevrolet
2
8'08.446
6'47.478
4'31.183
17.099