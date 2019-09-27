Jimmie Johnson tops incident-marred practice; Hamlin wrecks

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Johnson, who wrecked with Martin Truex Jr. battling for the lead on the last lap of last year’s Roval race, posted an average lap speed of 103.152 mph at the conclusion of the 50-minute session.

Kyle Larson ended up second (103.088 mph) and William Byron was third (102.453 mph). Clint Bowyer and Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top-five.

Competing the top-10 were Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Preece and Ryan Blaney.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

About nine minutes into the session, Parker Kligerman made contact with the Turn 1 wall to bring out a caution. 

Kligerman’s team eventually decided to move to a backup car and he will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

With 22 minutes in, Denny Hamlin spun off Turn 5 and slammed into the tire barrier doing extensive damage to his No. 11 Toyota. His team moved to a backup car which means Hamlin will also have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

“I just put us behind the eight-ball here,” Hamlin said. “It stinks but I think our backup car will be fine and we’ll have a good race on Sunday.”

Joe Nemechek hit the wall in the inner loop about 32 minutes into the session to bring out another caution. He was able to drive back to pit road.

With less than five minutes left in the session, Bubba Wallace spun through Turn 5 to bring out another caution. 

fastest.

McDowell was transported to a local hospital Friday morning suffering from abdominal pain.

1

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

13

1'20.968

 

 

103.152

2

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

10

1'21.018

0.050

0.050

103.088

3

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

11

1'21.520

0.552

0.502

102.453

4

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

15

1'21.555

0.587

0.035

102.409

5

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

14

1'21.562

0.594

0.007

102.401

6

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

13

1'21.717

0.749

0.155

102.206

7

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

10

1'21.837

0.869

0.120

102.057

8

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

10

1'21.954

0.986

0.117

101.911

9

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

13

1'22.148

1.180

0.194

101.670

10

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

9

1'22.207

1.239

0.059

101.597

11

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

10

1'22.208

1.240

0.001

101.596

12

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

15

1'22.351

1.383

0.143

101.420

13

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

8

1'22.383

1.415

0.032

101.380

14

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

15

1'22.447

1.479

0.064

101.301

15

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

13

1'22.475

1.507

0.028

101.267

16

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

14

1'22.685

1.717

0.210

101.010

17

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

6

1'22.850

1.882

0.165

100.809

18

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

8

1'22.940

1.972

0.090

100.699

19

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

16

1'23.165

2.197

0.225

100.427

20

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

12

1'23.205

2.237

0.040

100.379

21

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

12

1'23.232

2.264

0.027

100.346

22

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

16

1'23.334

2.366

0.102

100.223

23

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

15

1'23.436

2.468

0.102

100.101

24

34

United States
United States

 Austin Cindric 

 

Ford

15

1'23.479

2.511

0.043

100.049

25

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

6

1'23.585

2.617

0.106

99.922

26

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

11

1'23.719

2.751

0.134

99.762

27

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

11

1'23.860

2.892

0.141

99.595

28

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

12

1'23.963

2.995

0.103

99.472

29

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

13

1'24.086

3.118

0.123

99.327

30

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

15

1'24.671

3.703

0.585

98.641

31

51

United States
United States

 Cody Ware 

 

Chevrolet

8

1'24.752

3.784

0.081

98.546

32

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

10

1'24.833

3.865

0.081

98.452

33

96

United States
United States

 Parker Kligerman 

 

Toyota

3

1'25.392

4.424

0.559

97.808

34

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

11

1'25.457

4.489

0.065

97.733

35

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

2

1'25.535

4.567

0.078

97.644

36

52

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

 

Chevrolet

5

1'26.355

5.387

0.820

96.717

37

53

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

 

Chevrolet

4

1'26.934

5.966

0.579

96.073

38

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

4

1'30.845

9.877

3.911

91.937

39

66

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill 

 

Toyota

4

3'37.263

2'16.295

2'06.418

38.442

40

27

United States
United States

 Joe Nemechek 

 

Chevrolet

2

8'08.446

6'47.478

4'31.183

17.099

What to Read Next