Jimmie Johnson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in multi-car wreck in Daytona 500

Jimmie Johnson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were involved in a multi-car wreck with 41 laps remaining in the Daytona 500 as they attempted to enter pit road.

Johnson had been running at the front of the field for much of the final stage when the incident happened.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The incident also involved Tyler Reddick, BJ McLeod and Cody Ware.

It began when Ware made contact with McLeod, his teammate, near the entrance to pit road and sent them both into a spin

Ware slammed into the back of Reddick’s No. 31 Chevrolet. Reddick then clipped the left rear of Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet.

Stenhouse was then caught from behind by Ware.

Stenhouse, Johnson, Reddick and McLeod were able to continue.

Johnson was then held for a two-lap penalty for improper fueling after his fuel man did more than put fuel in his car.

He went on to finish ninth.

“I’ve never been hit like that on pit lane,” Johnson said. “That was the start of the craziness. I don’t know if that kept us out of trouble and got us a good finish or what, but certainly not something that we were anticipating. That just set off a chain reaction of events from there. There is a lot to manage that last 30 laps from an issue with trying to get the fueler neck in place to fuel the car, which resulted in a penalty. Getting those two laps back, working on the car multiple times, multiple crashes, for a first true race together as a group, a really, really brilliant day.”