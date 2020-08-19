Jimmie Johnson reveals Darlington throwback scheme honoring Earnhardt, Petty

Jimmie Johnson will take his throwback paint scheme to a legendary level in his final race at Darlington Raceway.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion unveiled his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for the Southern 500 throwback race on Sept. 6 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), paying tribute to his tie with other seven-time champions Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty.

RELATED: Paint schemes for 2020 Darlington throwback race

The scheme, revealed on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s “Dale Jr. Download” Dirty Mo Media podcast, features a mix of his own throwback scheme, along with features from Earnhardt’s black No. 3 and Richard Petty’s iconic No. 43.

Johnson is racing in his final full-time Cup Series season. With three races remaining in the regular season, Johnson is currently 25 points below Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron on the playoff cutline. The 83-time race winner heads to this weekend’s doubleheader at Dover International Speedway looking to break his 117-race winless streak for an automatic postseason bid, a track where he has 11 career wins.