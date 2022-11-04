Jimmie Johnson returning to NASCAR with part ownership of Richard Petty’s Cup team

Jimmie Johnson return NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson will return to NASCAR and compete in select NASCAR Cup Series races next year, starting with the Daytona 500, after entering an ownership agreement with Petty GMS owner Maury Gallagher and chairman Richard Petty.

The pairing of two of NASCAR’s three seven-time Cup Series champion was announced Friday morning at Phoenix Raceway.

A team release said Johnson’s racing schedule, sponsors and car number would be revealed in the future and made no mention of whether he would be racing in other series.

After retiring from full-time NASCAR competition, Johnson spent the past two season racing in IndyCar, including a full-time season last year that included his Indy 500 debut.

“It’s great to be back in NASCAR,” Johnson, 47, said in a release. “When the IndyCar season ended I started on this journey of what was next. Maury and I connected, this opportunity came to light and it’s the perfect fit for me.

“Team ownership makes so much sense at this stage of my career and after spending time with Maury and his family, talking with Mike (Beam), Dave (Elenz, crew chief of the No. 43) and Joey (Cohen, Director of Competition and Engineering), I realized this was something I wanted to be involved with from both the business perspective and on the competition side. If I’m going to commit to something like this, I want to make a difference and have something tangible to show for it when it’s all said and done. So, this opportunity with Petty GMS is all of that and much more.”

Johnson’s most recent NASCAR start was the 2020 season finale at Phoenix. Over 19 seasons in NASCAR’s premier series, the El Cajon, California native scored 83 victories, ranking sixth on the all-time Cup Series list.

Johnson will be teamed with Petty GMS’ full-time drivers, Erik Jones (who delivered the team’s first win at the Southern 500) and incoming rookie Noah Gragson.

“I’m fortunate that I had incredible mentors throughout my life, and I’ve always tried to pay that forward,” said Johnson. “My experience and energy will add value to a team with young drivers like Erik and Noah – I feel like I can be a good resource both on and off the track.”

Said Gallagher: “I couldn’t be happier to have Jimmie Johnson joining Petty GMS. We have been consistent since we began our Cup effort last year in wanting to be up front and have a winning program. No one in the modern era of NASCAR has won more than Jimmie. Having a driver, the caliber of Jimmie, driving our equipment and being able to provide feedback to our crew chiefs and engineers but most importantly, mentoring Erik and Noah will be invaluable. Perhaps most important of all, Jimmie will be a great partner. I know I speak for all the Petty GMS team members, including Richard Petty, in welcoming Jimmie to the team. No one else will be able to say they have two seven-time Cup champions on their team. We are looking to make a strong statement next year and show that we are here to contend for wins and championships. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

Gallagher and Petty formed their team last December when Gallagher purchased Richard Petty Motorsports.

“What an exciting time for Petty GMS,” said Petty, NASCAR’s all-time winningest driver with 200 Cup victories. “This year we’ve accomplished so much together with Maury and now adding Jimmie will only continue to help us grow. To have Jimmie – another seven-time champion – as a part of the team, and his abilities both on track and off will be special for Petty GMS. I’m looking forward to having him as a part of our team and seeing what we can build together.”

Jimmie Johnson returning to NASCAR with part ownership of Richard Petty’s Cup team originally appeared on NBCSports.com