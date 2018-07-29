Jimmie Johnson reaches 600-start milestone at Pocono Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson made his 600th premier-series start Sunday at Pocono Raceway. Johnson officially reached the milestone when his Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet took the green flag from the 35th starting position in the Gander Outdoors 400 (NBCSN, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM). It’s his 34th career start at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania …

Johnson officially reached the milestone when his Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet took the green flag from the 35th starting position in the Gander Outdoors 400 (NBCSN, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM). It’s his 34th career start at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania track, where he is a three-time winner.

His No. 48 entry will carry a special decal over the door to commemorate his feat. Johnson becomes just the 30th driver to reach the 600-start plateau.

Besides the longevity, Johnson’s stellar career has included significant success with 83 premier-series wins — most among active drivers on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. His tally of seven championships ties him with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt, both members of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame class.

This season, Johnson has just two top-five finishes in 20 races so far. He’s winless in his last 43 races, the longest drought of his career.

