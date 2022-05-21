Jimmie Johnson posts fastest four-lap average in Indy 500 practice before qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS — Jimmie Johnson posted the fastest four-lap average in the final Indy 500 practice Saturday morning about two hours before qualifying was set to begin.

Johnson averaged 233.711 mph over 10 miles around Indianapolis Motor Speedway shortly after the session began at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon was second (232.875) on the four-lap average chart ahead of qualifying, which was set to begin at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock Premium.

“It’s fast,” Johnson told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch. “The straightaways and certainly corner entry, every sense in your body is saying, ‘You shouldn’t be doing this,’ and then once you turn the wheel and the car finds home, it’s not as exciting or at least right now. It was yesterday.”

Johnson has rebounded since scraping the Turn 2 wall with his No. 48 Dallara-Honda early in a harrowing Indy 500 practice Friday afternoon. He returned to turn laps after the car underwent minor repairs.

“We learned a lot last night, and we’ll go back and try to apply a bit more and see what we can do today,” said the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, who is making his Indy 500 debut during his first full NTT IndyCar Series season. “It’s an emotional roller coaster. There are so many variables that are changing that change the decisions we make on the car. Certainly my reps in the car, I opened with a bad rep (Friday), had a better rep at the end of (Friday) and now another good one.

“It’s just a journey as everybody knows. It’s not excluding me at 46 with all the years of racing experience I have.”

Johnson ranked third (233.961) on the single-lap speed chart behind three-time Indy 500 pole-sitter Ed Carpenter (234.410) and Dixon (234.093), who won the pole last year.

Under the 2022 Indy 500 qualifying format, all 33 drivers will be granted an opportunity to make a four-lap qualifying attempt Saturday as positions 13-33 are set. There is rain in the forecast, and the session will be scrubbed and restarted Sunday if all 33 drivers are unable to have a shot at qualifying.

In a random qualifying draw Friday, Johnson drew the sixth spot (behind Pato O’Ward, Rinus VeeKay, Callum Ilott, Felix Rosenqvist and Romain Grosjean), which could be advantageous in cooler conditions as the track heats up during the day.

The fastest 12 drivers will advance to another session Sunday, and the fastest six will enter a final session to determine the pole-sitter for the 106th Indy 500.

