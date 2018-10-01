Jimmie Johnson would still be in the playoffs if it wasn't for NASCAR's overbearing chicane rule

Let’s get this out of the way. It’s not NASCAR’s fault that Jimmie Johnson’s car wheel-hopped as he tried to pass Martin Truex Jr. for the win on the final lap of Sunday’s race.

It’s not NASCAR’s fault that Johnson’s car slid through the fake grass on the inside of turn 16 before clipping Truex’s car as Truex prepared to make the final corner.

It’s not NASCAR’s fault that Johnson made those moves knowing full well that staying in second place would ensure himself a spot in the second round of the Cup Series playoffs.

It’s not NASCAR’s fault that Johnson and his team had been unable to win a race or stage in the first 26 races of 2018 to build any sort of points advantage entering the playoffs.

But Johnson can sure wonder just how much of a role an unnecessarily harsh NASCAR rule played in his playoff elimination.

Let’s set the scene. Before Sunday’s race, the sanctioning body said that any driver who missed any of the two corners in each of the Roval’s two chicanes would have to come to a complete stop shortly after the miss occurred. The stop is a self-punishment of sorts. If a driver doesn’t come to a full stop after a missed corner in a chicane, NASCAR has the jurisdiction to issue a pass-through penalty on pit road, a far harsher penalty than a brief stop on the track. If a missed corner in a chicane happens in the final laps of a race, NASCAR can add 30 seconds to a driver’s race time as a penalty.

It’s a rule that makes sense on the surface. It’s obvious why NASCAR doesn’t want drivers cutting corners to gain positions or make up time on the track. What wasn’t so obvious, however, was the way NASCAR enforced the rule throughout the race.

We got an idea of how the rule would be enforced in the second stage when Brad Keselowski spun entering the chicane, much like Johnson did. And, much like Johnson did, Keselowski’s spin took out Truex. Both drivers ended up missing the final corner on the course and briefly came to a stop before carrying on with their racing endeavors.

Story Continues

NBC’s broadcast crew openly wondered why Truex and Keselowski had to stop after spinning because, well, they had spun. Yes, they missed the corner but there was no attempt at gaining an advantage. Both drivers lost precious track position while recovering from the spins. No driver wants to lock up the brakes, wheel-hop or otherwise look like anything but a professional during a race. There’s no need to punish a driver for missing a corner after he’s already cost himself time in that corner, right?

Apparently not. Just a few moments later, NBC’s Steve Letarte said that NASCAR informed the booth that Keselowski and Truex would both be penalized if they hadn’t stopped on the track after their spins. Letarte called their moves a “great decision.”

Not much long after Keselowski and Truex had their issues in the final chicane, Kyle Busch cut the first turn immediately after a restart. Busch was not penalized for the corner cutting because the stop rule apparently only applies to chicanes.

This was not deemed a penalty for corner cutting. pic.twitter.com/6VzjDrG6ph — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) September 30, 2018





That brings us back to Johnson, who missed the final corner on the course himself thanks to his wheel-hop spin. Johnson was seven points clear of the playoff cut line while running second to Truex. Had he simply stayed in line behind Truex he would have made the second round of the playoffs by more than a handful of points.

He didn’t stay in line. Johnson went for the win and it’s entirely understandable why he did. However, that move had consequences far larger than necessary.

Because Johnson missed the final corner he had to bring his car to a complete stop after the spin. He did that, and by the time he gassed the car towards the finish line he was eighth, just ahead of Kevin Harvick in ninth. That eighth-place finish eliminated Johnson’s cushion. He ended up in a three-way tie with Aric Almirola and Kyle Larson for 11th and had the worst best finish among the three of them. He was 13th in the standings and out of the playoffs.

Steve O'Donnell:

-Johnson would have had a 30-second penalty if he had not stopped on apron on final lap.

-Rulebook says 3 laps to reach minimum speed. Larson would have gotten black-flagged next lap.

-No concern that JEarnhardt was stalled on purpose on final lap — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 30, 2018





By the letter of the law, Johnson finished a legit eighth. He wasn’t assessed a 30-second penalty after the race because he came to a complete stop. But this isn’t a case of NASCAR being inconsistent; it’s a case of NASCAR being overbearing and arbitrary. The law is bad.

How so? Well, take a look at the video above or the GIF below and imagine trying to briefly and concisely explain to a non-NASCAR fan friend or family member how this maneuver cost Johnson a spot in the second round of the playoffs.

(Via NBC)

It’s nearly impossible, isn’t it? It’s also impossible to reconcile something else about it.

Johnson tried to pass Truex cleanly. Had he simply driven into Truex’s rear bumper as they entered the penultimate turn and piledriven Truex off the track he could have cruised through the final two corners and gotten the checkered flag with little to no repercussions from race control.

Would it have been a dirty way to get a win? Absolutely. Would it have been a win that would have been taken away? No. In this case, Johnson paid an overly harsh price for trying to do the right thing rather than cheaply stealing a win and the second-round playoff berth and five extra points that came with it.

That doesn’t make sense. It may never make sense. Had Johnson not been forced to stop on the track he probably would have finished in the top five and no better than where he would have ended up had he not raced for the win. He’d be in the playoffs and NASCAR and Charlotte Motor Speedway would still have the highlight they desperately wanted from the race.

Instead, NASCAR and Charlotte have their highlight but Johnson doesn’t have his playoff life. And they’re both hard to explain.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Pete Thamel: One awful play ended Penn State’s party vs. Ohio State

• Meet the coach who cut Brett Kavanaugh

• Europe thrashes USA in Ryder Cup

• Baltimore’s $161M player finishes with worst batting average ever

