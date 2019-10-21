Jimmie Johnson places 10th at Kansas Speedway

Jimmie Johnson placed tenth in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, adding 27 points to his season total.

Johnson now sits at 772 points on the season.

Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag in the race, with Chase Elliott taking second, and Kyle Busch placing third. Kurt Busch brought home fourth place, followed by William Byron in the No. 5 spot.

Joey Logano came away victorious in Stage 1, and Hamlin finished out front in Stage 2.

Hamlin has advanced to the next round of the Cup Series playoffs.

Johnson qualified in 12th position at 177.253 mph. The 19th-year driver has piled up 83 career victories, 227 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 364 races.

There were 40 cars in the field, and the race endured seven cautions and 32 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 15 lead changes.

Toyota added 40 points to its season totals with Hamlin’s victory. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1167 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1127. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 1093 points on the season.

