Jimmie Johnson leads first Auto Club Speedway practice

Jimmie Johnson led three Chevrolets in the top five at the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Auto Club Speedway on Friday.

Johnson, a six-time winner at the 2-mile track in Fontana, California, recorded the fastest lap at 179.386 mph in his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the first practice session in preparation for Sunday’s Auto Club 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Austin Dillon was second-fastest in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet after logging a lap of 179.350 mph amid windy conditions at the Southern California facility. Chris Buescher in the No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet (178.975 mph), Kyle Busch in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (178.802 mph) and Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 JGR Toyota (178.767 mph) rounded out the top five.

Busch, who has Auto Club entries in both the Monster Energy Series and Xfinity Series this weekend, is seeking his 200th career NASCAR victory this weekend.

The Monster Energy Series returns to the track at 5:40 p.m. ET for Busch Pole Qualifying (TV: FS1).

