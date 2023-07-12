Jimmie Johnson Hall of Fame nominee bio

In an era of change in NASCAR, there was one constant — Jimmie Johnson.

Despite competing under a variety of championship formats and three generations of race car, you could count on finding Jimmie Johnson in Victory Lane and on the NASCAR Cup Series championship stage.

Johnson‘s seven career NASCAR Cup Series championships famously tie him with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for most in series history; his five consecutive titles are a NASCAR record.

Johnson‘s on-track accomplishments behind the wheel of a stock car put him on the short list in the ‘Greatest of All-Time‘ discussion — he has 83 wins at 20 different race tracks including multiple wins in every NASCAR crown jewel event: two Daytona 500s (2006, ‘13), four Brickyard 400s (2006, ‘08-09, ‘12), four Coca-Cola 600s (2003-05, ‘14), two Southern 500‘s (2004, ‘12) and four All-Star Race wins (2003, ‘06, ‘12-13).

Currently the co-owner of NASCAR team LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Johnson was named one of NASCAR‘s 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.

JIMMIE JOHNSON BIO

Born: Sept. 17, 1975

Hometown: El Cajon, California

Championships (7) Cup — 2006-10, ‘13, ‘16