Jimmie Johnson gives Elliott a friendly push after Watkins Glen win

Elliott sputtered out of fuel on his cool-down lap after winning the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday at Watkins Glen International, prompting seven-time series champ Jimmie Johnson to step in with a friendly push.

Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet coasted to a halt after leaving Turn 5, and Johnson gave him a nudge back to the frontstretch to help him celebrate in front of the main grandstand.

The show of teamwork, fittingly, came on a milestone day for Hendrick Motorsports. Elliott’s win marked the 250th premier-series triumph for team owner Rick Hendrick.

