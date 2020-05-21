Jimmie Johnson finishes eighth at Darlington Raceway

Jimmie Johnson finished eighth in the Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway on Wednesday.

The top 10 finish for Johnson, his second of the year, added 29 points to his season total.

Johnson started in 37th position. The 20th-year driver has secured 83 career victories, with 228 top-five finishes and 367 results inside the top 10.

Victory Lane at Darlington Raceway is a familiar place for Johnson, who has three career wins at the track. He has also compiled nine top-five finishes at Darlington and his eighth-place result marks the 13th top 10.

The El Cajon, California native began the race 24 spots behind his career mark of 12.6, but finished six places ahead of his career average of 14.

Johnson’s eighth-place finish came against a field of 39 drivers. The race endured 11 cautions and 54 caution laps. There were 17 lead changes.

Denny Hamlin brought home the win in the race, and Kyle Busch followed in second. Kevin Harvick placed third, Brad Keselowski secured fourth, and Erik Jones rounded out the top five.

Clint Bowyer got off to a great start in the race, winning both of the first two stages, but couldn’t hold on to end up in Victory Lane.

