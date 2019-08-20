Jimmie Johnson finishes 19th at Bristol Motor Speedway

Jimmie Johnson finished 19th in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Denny Hamlin brought home the win in the race, with Matt DiBenedetto following in second, and Brad Keselowski placing third. Kyle Busch brought home fourth place, followed by Chase Elliott to round out the top five.

Kyle Larson came away victorious in Stage 1 with teammate Kurt Busch finishing out front in Stage 2.

Johnson earned 18 points over the weekend, giving him 565 on the season. He ranks No. 18 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series overall standings.

The 19th-year driver did not pick up any playoff points this week and still is in search of his first playoff points of the season.

Johnson qualified in 30th position at 125.158 mph.

The El Cajon, California native has tallied 83 career victories, 227 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 360 races.

There were 39 cars in the field and the race endured eight cautions and 61 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were 23 lead changes.

With Hamlin driving his Camry to victory for Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 877 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 850. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 814 points on the season.

