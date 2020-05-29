Jimmie Johnson finishes 11th at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Jimmie Johnson finished 11th in the Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday.

Johnson’s result added 26 points to his season total.

Johnson started in 40th position. The 20th-year driver has tallied 83 career victories, with 228 top-five finishes and 367 results inside the top 10.

Victory Lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway is a familiar place for Johnson, who has eight career wins at the track. Over the course of his career at Charlotte, Johnson has also put together 16 top-five finishes and 22 top-10s.

The El Cajon, California native began the race 27 spots behind his career mark of 12.7, but finished three places ahead of his career average of 14.1.

Johnson raced against 40 other drivers on the way to his 11th-place finish. The race endured seven cautions and 37 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 14 lead changes.

Chase Elliott earned the win in the race, and Denny Hamlin finished second. Ryan Blaney crossed the finish line third, Ricky Stenhouse Jr took fourth, and Kurt Busch closed out the top five.

After Joey Logano won the first stage, Alex Bowman drove the No. 88 car to victory in Stage 2.

