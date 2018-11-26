Jimmie Johnson and Fernando Alonso begin F1/NASCAR car swap

Johnson and Alonso's F1/NASCAR car swap begins

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso have had the first chance to try each other's cars out during the 'JJxALO' car swap in Bahrain.

After Alonso prompted an early change to the day's programme when he asked for a brief run in the 2013 Mercedes-powered MP4-28 in the morning, Johnson was swiftly put out on track for his first F1 experience.

Having originally intended to do a five-lap stint, his first run was cut short when he experienced his helmet lifting off on the straights.

McLaren quickly fitted a windscreen to help the situation, and Johnson successfully completed a longer effort.

Before Johnson returned, Alonso experienced a few laps in the 2018 road course NASCAR Chevrolet as he got his first taste of the American racing series.

Both drivers will complete further runs on new tyres over the remainder of the day.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus