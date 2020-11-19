Jimmie Johnson earns Bill France Award of Excellence

7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson received the Bill France Award of Excellence during tonight’s 2020 NASCAR Awards show on NBCSN.

The award is considered one of NASCAR’s most important, as it honors those who have made a lasting impact on the sport and is not given out annually.

Johnson becomes the third recipient of the award in the last four years. Dale Earnhardt Jr. received it in 2017, followed by Joe Gibbs in 2019. The award was not given out in 2018.

This past season, Johnson closed his full-time NASCAR career.

His seven titles equal NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr. for most all-time, and his 83 Cup wins put him in a tie with another Hall of Famer, Cale Yarborough, for sixth-most all-time.

But while Johnson’s full-time career is complete, he still has a busy 2021 planned behind the wheel.

He’ll drive the entire road and street course schedule – 13 races – in the NTT IndyCar Series for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Additionally, Hendrick Motorsports team owner Rick Hendrick said following Johnson’s final race that he expects both Johnson and new Cup champion Chase Elliott to run in January’s Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.

