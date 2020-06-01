Jimmie Johnson drives No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro to third-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway

Jimmie Johnson finished third in the Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Johnson’s top five finish added 35 points to his season total.

Johnson started in 24th position. The 20th-year driver has secured 83 career victories, with 228 top-five finishes and 367 results inside the top 10.

Victory Lane at Bristol Motor Speedway is a familiar place for Johnson, who has two career wins at the track. His third-place finish also marks the 12th time he has finished in the top five at Bristol and his 21st top 10.

The El Cajon, California native began the race 11 spots behind his career mark of 12.7, but finished 11 places ahead of his career average of 14.1.

Johnson took on 40 other drivers on the way to his third-place finish. The race endured 17 cautions and 102 caution laps. There were 21 lead changes.

Brad Keselowski earned the victory in the race, followed by Clint Bowyer in second place. After Johnson’s third-place finish, Kyle Busch brought home fourth, and Erik Jones rounded out the top five.

Chase Elliott got off to a great start in the race, winning both of the first two stages, but couldn’t hang on to secure the race victory.

Jimmie Johnson Driver Page | Get Johnson Gear | Race Center