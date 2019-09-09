Jimmie Johnson drives No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro to 35th-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Jimmie Johnson placed 35th in the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Kevin Harvick came away with the victory in the race, with Joey Logano finishing second, and Bubba Wallace crossing the finish line third. William Byron took fourth place, followed by Clint Bowyer to round out the top five.

Logano picked up 10 bonus points by winning Stage 1, and Harvick took Stage 2.

Johnson earned 10 points over the weekend, giving him 609 on the year. He ranks No. 18 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points standings. Johnson did not pick up any playoff points Sunday and has yet to tally his first playoff points of the season.

The 19-year driver qualified in the fifth position at 185.181 mph. He led once for a total of four laps but relinquished the lead for good after Lap 91.

Johnson has tallied 83 career victories, 227 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 360 races.

Johnson battled 39 others cars in the field and the race endured nine cautions and 48 caution laps. There were 14 lead changes before the checkered flag.

With Harvick finishing out front in Stewart-Haas Racing’s Mustang, Ford added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 948 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 923. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 883 points on the season.

