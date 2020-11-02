Jimmie Johnson Debuts No. 48 IndyCar at First Open Test Session

From Autoweek

Jimmie Johnson participated in his first IndyCar open test on Monday.

The Ganassi No. 48 turned laps around Barber Motorsports Park in Leeds, Ala.

The seven-time NASCAR champion is still adapting to the high speed sections.

Jimmie Johnson has a steep learning curve ahead of him and very little time to overcome it before the start of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion made the overnight flight from Martinsville, Virginia to Birmingham, Alabama after the Xfinity 500 for the single-day IndyCar Series open test at Barber Motorsports Park.

"Just adapting to this new environment," Johnson said. "There's so many things that are foreign to me, working through a lot of those little technicalities with the car, with the cockpit, procedures, then trying to get some laps in there as well.

"There's so many cars here. To get there out on the track, find a clean spot to run, take my time getting up to speed has been a bit challenging with the heavy traffic and how fast these guys are.

"Was able to get probably 20 and 30 laps this morning. Shaving seconds off at a time, so I'm still a way off. Looking forward to the second half of the today, getting down to a much smaller window on track."



Johnson says he has quickly adapted to the slow and technical part of the track but hasn’t figured out how to attack the high-speed sections yet.



Unlike a heavy stock car, which has to be slowed considerably before turning sharply on a road course, the downforce of an Indy car will complete the task at high speeds, but Johnson has to override his NASCAR instincts first.

"They handed me a sheet that compared me to I believe (Scott) Dixon," Johnson said. "The slow-speed stuff, I was really trending well, didn't have a lot to work on there.

"It was the high-speed corners, the flat-out corners where you have to trust the vehicle, trust the downforce that the vehicle provides. That's where I had my biggest gap. I assume that's still the case. I look forward to more (opportunities) really to help close that gap today."

Johnson hopes to get within a second of the average lap time, but just isn’t there yet.

There is another test scheduled for Nov. 10 at Laguna Seca. Johnson also has five or six tests lined-up before the start of the 2021 season in March on the Streets of St. Petersburg, but they’re not going to provide the sheer track time that Johnson needs to acclimate to his new category.

"Those are only one-day events, not two-day events for testing," Johnson said. "The weekend schedules are getting more and more condensed. They released some data how these practice sessions are going to be less next year even if we have a traditional style weekend.

"It's a bad time to be a rookie, even a 45-year-old rookie with all the years I have in racing. To learn these cars and tracks, it's going to be a real steep learning curve for me."

That will be especially true for St. Petersburg as Johnson will have spent no physical track time for an IndyCar street course event before arriving in Florida for the opener.

"It's a little different way of racing from what I've been told with really soft tires and the lack of visibility," Johnson said. "It's an interesting combination of aggression, blind aggression, if you will, around the track. It's going to be really important for me to get as many reps before those street circuits start up, which we open with. That's going to be kind of tough for me.

"Sim time, test time, every lap is going to make such a difference for me now running into St. Pete."