Jimmie Johnson crashes out of lead in Stage 1's final lap at Darlington

Jimmie Johnson’s early hopes for a bounceback victory in NASCAR’s first race back after a two-month break ended with a heavy crash in the final lap of Stage 1 at Darlington Raceway.

RELATED: Leaderboard | At-track photos: Darlington

Johnson had taken the lead in the 81st of 293 laps, putting his No. 48 Chevrolet ahead of Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman. Johnson was nearing a stage victory when his car broke loose as he tried to place Chris Buescher down a lap; his No. 48 entry then veered to the inside wall, sustaining heavy front-end damage.

Johnson apologized to his crew over the two-way radio. Crew chief Cliff Daniels told his team to hold its head high after contending early and leading nine laps: “I don’t want one single person to get down. We’ve got a great race car, so don‘t you get down.”

Johnson’s mishap handed the stage win to Hendrick teammate William Byron.

RELATED: Byron scores Stage 1 win at Darlington

This story will be updated.