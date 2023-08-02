Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus elected to NASCAR Hall of Fame; Donnie Allison, Janet Guthrie honored

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus, the indomitable driver and crew chief who paired up to win seven Cup Series championships, were elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Wednesday on their first appearance on the Modern Era ballot. They will be inducted as part of the Class of 2024 along with Donnie Allison, who was the top vote-getter on the Pioneer Ballot.

For the first time, all three Hall of Fame inductees are first-ballot choices. Johnson was selected on 93% of the ballots, and Knaus earned 81%. Allison drew 53% of the 57 ballots cast by the voting members after a Wednesday meeting at the Charlotte Convention Center. One ballot was also cast from fan voting that ran through Sunday on NASCAR.com; the fan ballot chose Johnson, Knaus and Allison.

Janet Guthrie was selected as the recipient for the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR. Guthrie will be recognized along with the Class of 2024 electees on the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Jan. 19 in Charlotte.

Johnson, 47, is one of just three seven-time champions of NASCAR’s premier series. The other two — Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty — were part of the inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2010.

Five of those championships came consecutively during a brilliant run of success from 2006-10. Along the way, he tallied multiple wins in each of the series’ crown-jewel events — the Daytona 500 (2006, 2013), the Coca-Cola 600 (2003-05, 2014), the Southern 500 (2004, 2012) and the Brickyard 400 (2006, 2008-09, 2012). Johnson retired from full-time NASCAR competition after the 2020 season but has returned in two roles — one as a part-time driver and the other as a minority owner of the Legacy Motor Club organization.

Virtually all of Johnson’s driving success came with Knaus atop the pit box. His seven Cup Series championships as a crew chief rank second only to the eight won by Dale Inman, who was inducted to the NASCAR Hall in 2012.

Knaus, 51, transitioned from his post as crew chief to Hendrick Motorsports’ vice president of competition at the end of the 2020 season. At the time of his shift to an executive role, Knaus had collected 82 Cup Series victories — 81 with Johnson and a first for William Byron.

Allison was a 10-time winner at NASCAR’s highest level and a member of the revered “Alabama Gang.” The 83-year-old driver was the Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 1967 and counts the 1970 Coca-Cola 600 among his prized victories.

Guthrie, 85, broke barriers in the sport and was the first woman to find success in NASCAR’s modern era. She was the first woman to compete in the Daytona 500 in 1977, the same year that she drove in her first Indianapolis 500. Guthrie was also the first woman to lead a lap in the Cup Series and she finished among the top 10 five times in her 33 starts.

Harry Gant finished third in voting for the Modern Era Ballot, followed by Ricky Rudd and Carl Edwards. Banjo Matthews was second to Allison on the Pioneer Ballot.

This story will be updated.