Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin found guilty in killing of George Floyd

Jimmie Johnson on being a 45-year-old IndyCar rookie: 'It's a totally different world'

The seven-time NASCAR Sprint Cup series champion spoke to Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg about his transition to open-wheel racing - which begins this Sunday as the IndyCar season begins. Jimmie joined Yahoo Sports thanks to Pataday® Once Daily Relief Extra Strength allergy eye drops.

