Jimmie Johnson apologises to Kyle Busch for NASCAR Duel collision

Johnson apologises for Busch incident

Jimmie Johnson has apologised to Kyle Busch after being involved in his second controversial collision of NASCAR's Daytona 500 build-up.

Johnson tapped Busch into a spin during Thursday night's first Duel qualifying race, causing damage that meant the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota could only finish a lapped 18th while Johnson came home eighth.

Though Johnson immediately asked his Hendrick Motorsports spotter to relay an apology to Busch, it was vehemently rejected via team radio.

The tangle followed the incident in last Sunday's non-championship Clash race in which all bar four of the 20 cars were enveloped in a crash triggered by Johnson spinning leader Paul Menard. Johnson then won the race when heavy rain arrived during the ensuing caution.

Johnson quickly took full responsibility for hitting Busch in the Duel.

"I just got it wrong, clearly," he said.

"We got three-wide and I just kind of misjudged that situation in being three-wide and trying to tuck in behind Kyle.

"Unfortunately I just turned him around.

"Apologies to him and his team. I know that is not what they wanted with their 500 car, but I just got it wrong there.

"I firmly believe the Clash was a racing incident. This one was a mistake on my behalf and everybody makes mistakes."

Menard and Johnson had cleared the air over their incident on Wednesday, with Menard accepting Johnson's driving was not intentional.

Busch said ahead of Friday practice that he had spoken to Johnson after the Duel.

"He texted me later last night and said 'I'm sorry, that was totally my mistake I just misjudged it'," said Busch.

"It is what it is. There's nothing that's going to change it for now.

"It's just unfortunate for me and our team not being able to run and finish the race how we wanted to and see if we could've bettered our starting spot from qualifying.

"We'll start at the back and we'll just have to come through and try to do what we can.

"My Camry is fast and had good speed and felt like it was driving pretty well. We'll just run some more laps today to try to finetune it and make sure it's all good."

The Duel results mean Johnson is set to start the 500 from 17th and Busch from 31st.

Johnson's Hendrick team-mates William Byron and Alex Bowman share the front row thanks to their results in last Sunday's qualifying session, while Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano earned third and fourth on the grid by winning the Duels.

Daytona 500 starting grid

Pos Driver Team Car 1 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 4 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 5 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway Racing Ford 6 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 7 Paul Menard Wood Brothers Racing Ford 8 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 9 Matt DiBenedetto Leavine Family Racing Toyota 10 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 11 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 13 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 15 Chris Buescher JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 16 Jamie McMurray Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford 20 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 21 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 22 Ty Dillon Germain Racing Chevrolet 23 Daniel Suarez Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 24 David Ragan Front Row Motorsports Ford 25 Parker Kligerman Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota 26 Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 27 Landon Cassill StarCom Racing Chevrolet 28 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 29 Daniel Hemric Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 30 Brendan Gaughan Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 32 Corey LaJoie Go FAS Racing Ford 33 Matt Tifft Front Row Motorsports Ford 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Brad Keselowski Team Penske Ford 36 Ross Chastain Premium Motorsports Chevrolet 37 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 38 B.J. McLeod Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 39 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 40 Casey Mears Germain Racing Chevrolet

