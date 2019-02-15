Jimmie Johnson apologises to Kyle Busch for NASCAR Duel collision
Jimmie Johnson has apologised to Kyle Busch after being involved in his second controversial collision of NASCAR's Daytona 500 build-up.
Johnson tapped Busch into a spin during Thursday night's first Duel qualifying race, causing damage that meant the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota could only finish a lapped 18th while Johnson came home eighth.
Though Johnson immediately asked his Hendrick Motorsports spotter to relay an apology to Busch, it was vehemently rejected via team radio.
The tangle followed the incident in last Sunday's non-championship Clash race in which all bar four of the 20 cars were enveloped in a crash triggered by Johnson spinning leader Paul Menard. Johnson then won the race when heavy rain arrived during the ensuing caution.
Johnson quickly took full responsibility for hitting Busch in the Duel.
"I just got it wrong, clearly," he said.
"We got three-wide and I just kind of misjudged that situation in being three-wide and trying to tuck in behind Kyle.
"Unfortunately I just turned him around.
"Apologies to him and his team. I know that is not what they wanted with their 500 car, but I just got it wrong there.
"I firmly believe the Clash was a racing incident. This one was a mistake on my behalf and everybody makes mistakes."
Menard and Johnson had cleared the air over their incident on Wednesday, with Menard accepting Johnson's driving was not intentional.
Busch said ahead of Friday practice that he had spoken to Johnson after the Duel.
"He texted me later last night and said 'I'm sorry, that was totally my mistake I just misjudged it'," said Busch.
"It is what it is. There's nothing that's going to change it for now.
"It's just unfortunate for me and our team not being able to run and finish the race how we wanted to and see if we could've bettered our starting spot from qualifying.
"We'll start at the back and we'll just have to come through and try to do what we can.
"My Camry is fast and had good speed and felt like it was driving pretty well. We'll just run some more laps today to try to finetune it and make sure it's all good."
The Duel results mean Johnson is set to start the 500 from 17th and Busch from 31st.
Johnson's Hendrick team-mates William Byron and Alex Bowman share the front row thanks to their results in last Sunday's qualifying session, while Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano earned third and fourth on the grid by winning the Duels.
Daytona 500 starting grid
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
1
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
2
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
3
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
4
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
5
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
6
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
7
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
8
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
9
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
10
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
11
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
12
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
13
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
14
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
15
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
16
Jamie McMurray
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
17
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
18
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
19
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
20
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
21
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
22
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
23
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
24
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
25
Parker Kligerman
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
26
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
27
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
28
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
29
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
30
Brendan Gaughan
Beard Motorsports
Chevrolet
31
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
32
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
33
Matt Tifft
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
35
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
36
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
37
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
38
B.J. McLeod
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
39
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
40
Casey Mears
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
