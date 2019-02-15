Jimmie Johnson apologises to Kyle Busch for NASCAR Duel collision

Jim Utter
Autosport
Johnson apologises for Busch incident
Jimmie Johnson has apologised to Kyle Busch after being involved in his second controversial collision of NASCAR's Daytona 500 build-up.

Johnson tapped Busch into a spin during Thursday night's first Duel qualifying race, causing damage that meant the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota could only finish a lapped 18th while Johnson came home eighth.

Though Johnson immediately asked his Hendrick Motorsports spotter to relay an apology to Busch, it was vehemently rejected via team radio.

The tangle followed the incident in last Sunday's non-championship Clash race in which all bar four of the 20 cars were enveloped in a crash triggered by Johnson spinning leader Paul Menard. Johnson then won the race when heavy rain arrived during the ensuing caution.

Johnson quickly took full responsibility for hitting Busch in the Duel.

"I just got it wrong, clearly," he said.

"We got three-wide and I just kind of misjudged that situation in being three-wide and trying to tuck in behind Kyle.

"Unfortunately I just turned him around.

"Apologies to him and his team. I know that is not what they wanted with their 500 car, but I just got it wrong there.

"I firmly believe the Clash was a racing incident. This one was a mistake on my behalf and everybody makes mistakes."

Menard and Johnson had cleared the air over their incident on Wednesday, with Menard accepting Johnson's driving was not intentional.

Busch said ahead of Friday practice that he had spoken to Johnson after the Duel.

"He texted me later last night and said 'I'm sorry, that was totally my mistake I just misjudged it'," said Busch.

"It is what it is. There's nothing that's going to change it for now.

"It's just unfortunate for me and our team not being able to run and finish the race how we wanted to and see if we could've bettered our starting spot from qualifying.

"We'll start at the back and we'll just have to come through and try to do what we can.

"My Camry is fast and had good speed and felt like it was driving pretty well. We'll just run some more laps today to try to finetune it and make sure it's all good."

The Duel results mean Johnson is set to start the 500 from 17th and Busch from 31st.

Johnson's Hendrick team-mates William Byron and Alex Bowman share the front row thanks to their results in last Sunday's qualifying session, while Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano earned third and fourth on the grid by winning the Duels.

Daytona 500 starting grid

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

1

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

2

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

3

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

4

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

5

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

6

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

7

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

8

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

9

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

10

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

11

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

13

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

14

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

15

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

16

Jamie McMurray

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

17

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

18

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

19

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

20

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

21

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

22

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

23

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

24

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

25

Parker Kligerman

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

26

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

27

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

28

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

29

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

30

Brendan Gaughan

Beard Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

32

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

33

Matt Tifft

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

35

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

36

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

37

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

38

B.J. McLeod

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

39

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

40

Casey Mears

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

