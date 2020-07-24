Jimmie Johnson among those collected in crash at Kansas

Jimmie Johnson, who entered Thursday’s race at Kansas Speedway holding what would be the final playoff spot, was among those collected in a crash on a restart with 92 laps left. He did not finish the race, placing 32nd.

The incident started when Joey Logano came up the track when it appeared he had a left front going down. Cars made contact behind him. Jimmie Johnson and Matt DiBenedetto made contact. Austin Dillon‘s car also suffered damage.

Dillon, who won last weekend’s race at Texas, DiBenedetto and Logano were all eliminated by the incident.

Johnson continued. The team was making repairs. Johnson failed to meet minimum speed and had run out of time on the Damaged Vehicle Policy clock. He drove the car to the truck on Lap 206 of the 267-lap race.

“I just got clipped on the right side,” DiBenedetto told NBCSN. “Nothing I could do different. … I’m not going to lie, I’m pretty freaking irritated. We have had garbage luck the last couple of weeks.”





