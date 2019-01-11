Jimmie Johnson, Ally unveil new paint scheme for No. 48 Chevrolet

NEW YORK (Jan. 11, 2019) — Legendary NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson and Ally revealed the new look for the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet this morning, unveiling a blend of Ally’s unique branding along with Johnson’s iconic number and color.

“This is an exciting beginning with Ally, and we wanted a car that conveyed that excitement to our fans,” Johnson said this morning after unveiling the new car on Good Morning America. “Personally, I’ve put a ton of time in on this paint scheme to help our team develop the new look.”

In October, Ally, a leading digital financial services company, announced that it would join Hendrick Motorsports as the whole-season primary sponsor of Johnson’s team in 2019 and 2020. The sponsorship will feature Ally on the champion driver’s cars throughout the full 38-race NASCAR schedule, beginning with February’s 2019 Daytona Speedweeks and the 61st running of the Daytona 500.

Jimmie Johnson Ally Paint Scheme

“We wanted Jimmie and fans throughout the country to love the car, so we were ecstatic that he took such a hands-on approach to developing a paint scheme that would stand out and his fans would embrace,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and PR officer for Ally. “It’s just another example of why our relationship is such a great match. His values line up with Ally‘s approach. We both have high standards and want to make sure we ‘Do it Right’ for our fans and customers.”

Johnson, who is signed with Hendrick Motorsports through 2020, selected a black gloss as his base color with matte decals in Ally’s color pallet. Johnson‘s iconic neon yellow 48 will anchor the car.

It‘s finally here! The brand-new @Ally 48 Chevy. Can‘t wait to see it on the track this year! pic.twitter.com/VmKxflqAhU — Ally Racing (@allyracing) January 11, 2019

10-Year-Old Race Fan‘s Wish Comes True

One of Johnson’s most-avid fans was on hand for the reveal in New York at the GMA studio. Johnson and Ally teamed with Make-A-Wish® to surprise 10-year-old Trevin of Florida, by flying him and his father, an armed services veteran, to New York for the car reveal and revealing that his wish to attend the Daytona 500 would come true. Trevin, who has cystic fibrosis and is a big NASCAR fan, will attend the race as Johnson‘s guest.

Jimmie Johnson Ally Paint Scheme 2

“Today is such an incredible day for Trevin. We are grateful to Ally and Jimmie Johnson for inviting Trevin to this car and wish reveal today,” said Shaina Reeser, director of sports and entertainment for Make-A-Wish. “For 15 years, Jimmie Johnson has been committed to granting wishes for children with critical illnesses and understands the importance of a wish come true. We are enormously grateful for his support and passion for creating life-changing moments for wish kids.”

Prior to heading outside for the unveil at 8:30 a.m. ET, @JimmieJohnson met Trevin through @MakeAWish and asked him to help unveil the new @allyracing Chevy! pic.twitter.com/CZYgcnzKT7 — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) January 11, 2019

New Beginning

This year marks a new beginning for Johnson, who in addition to getting a new sponsor with Ally also has a new crew chief in Kevin Meendering. Johnson has seven NASCAR titles — equaled only by legends Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt — that include five in a row from 2006 to 2010. “I’m invigorated as we chase an eighth title,” said Johnson, the only race car driver ever to be named the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year. “I feel like we have something to prove.”

Brimmer said the timing is perfect for Ally to team with Johnson. “We are proud to have his back as he goes for this monumental achievement. Everyone relies on allies as they chase their goals and dreams — from the person looking to buy a new car or home to a world-class athlete looking to make auto racing history.”