Jimmie Austin offers unique challenge for Korn Ferry Tour players

As a young kid growing up in Edmond, Max McGreevy’s first impressions of Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club were that it was a “big boy” golf course.

It eventually became his home course during his four years at OU that included a national championship in 2017. Now in his eighth season as a professional golfer, he still thinks Jimmie Austin will be capable of intimidating some of the world’s best players. Look no further than the scorecard.

“It’s mentally there,” McGreevy said. “You mentally step onto a 480-yard par-4 on the 17th (will be No. 16 during the tournament), or, you know 13 (will be No. 12 during the tournament) will be 600 yards straight back into a South wind.

“I just think, mentally, if you haven’t played here before, that kind of stuff will kind of get into your head.”

The par-72 course, that has hosted NCAA regionals, USGA qualifiers, the state amateur championship and two U.S. links championships, will be stretched out to 7,487 yards as it hosts the Korn Ferry Tour for the second year in a row.

The Compliance Solutions Championship starts Thursday and ends on Sunday.

There are currently six former OU golfers listed in the field for the tournament, including McGreevy.

The Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental tour that sends players directly to the PGA Tour, hosts just a few tournaments at courses as long as Jimmie Austin.

This weekend they’ll be at the Wichita Open at the 6,910-yard Crestwood Country Club. Six of the 16 courses the Korn Ferry Tour has stopped at this season have measured under 7,000 yards.

The only course that has been longer on the scorecard was Club de Golf de Panama (7,534 yards).

“This is a bigger golf course,” McGreevy said. “It’s a championship golf course. I’m glad (the OU golfers) have a little bit of a leg up when it comes to that. Some guys that have been here before are going to see a bigger golf course than they’re use to playing on the Korn Ferry Tour.”

McGreevy said the course could be maxed out to an even longer distance than 7,487 yards.

“You can tip this place out to probably 7,600 yards or more, which we don’t really see that much on the Korn Ferry Tour week-to-week,” he said.

The U.S. Open being played at Pinehurst No. 2 is averaging over 3 strokes over par and played shorter than Jimmie Austin during Saturday’s third round.

Still, distance can only do so much to slow down professional golfers.

Jimmie Stanger shot 67-66-67-66 (22-under) en route to winning last year’s tournament. The course average was 70.07 with 10 holes playing under par on average.

In the first round, Wade Binfield hit a 373-yard drive on the 485-yard 16th hole and made birdie.

“There’s great talent and great talent shines on championship golf courses,” McGreevy said. “So we’re very happy to have it at Jimmie Austin.”

There will be a slight tweak to the routing of the course from last year’s tournament, but the distances on the scorecard have remained the same. The back nine will now begin on what is typically the 11th hole, a 445-yard par-4 on the western corner of the property. The round will end on the hole that has typically been the 10th hole.

This new wrinkle could create extra excitement down the stretch. The final hole will be a 322-yard par-4 that will likely be drivable for many of the players in the field.

There’s also an element of risk with a creek running down the left side of the fairway that could punish golfers that try to be too aggressive on the final hole of the day.

The 17th hole will be a 586-yard par-5 that many players will be able to reach in two shots. The combination of those two finishing holes could create more drama late in the tournament.

The 17th hole saw 20 eagles in last year’s tournament and the 18th hole had six with 352 combined birdies.

Still, before that they’ll have to take on two tough par 4s on 15 and 16 that each measure over 460 yards. The 16th will play 485 yards and was the 30th-toughest hole on the Korn Ferry Tour last season.