Jimmer Fredette and some Utah Jazz players watched BYU play Cincinnati

The BYU Cougars enter the field to play the Cincinnati Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Jimmer Fredette was back at BYU Friday night, and he had some notable company.

As shown on a video posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Fredette was back in Provo taking in the sights and sounds of the BYU-Cincinnati football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium, and he was joined by multiple Utah Jazz players.

The Jazzmen on hand included forward John Collins, a projected starter this upcoming season, as well as reserve big men Ömer Yurtseven, Luka Šamanić and Micah Potter.

The quartet aren’t the first Jazz players to take in a BYU football game in recent years. Friday’s outing could be a nice memory for them to return to during Jazz training camp, which Utah head coach Will Hardy recently compared to “The Hunger Games.”

“I sort of know what training camp is gonna look like and I would describe it as ‘The Hunger Games,’” Hardy told the Deseret News’ Sarah Todd earlier on Friday. “It’s going to be vicious, and I am excited about that.”

While Collins’ spot on the roster is seemingly assured, Yurtseven, Šamanić and Potter will all be competing for roster spots this fall, with playing time behind Collins, Walker Kessler and Kelly Olynyk the hope.

As for Fredette, who is famous for his success while at BYU, a return to the NBA is no longer the goal. He’s now pursuing a future in 3-on-3 basketball, and he represented the United States at the 2022 AmeriCup.

“I’m good. I’ve been there and done that,” Fredette said. “If teams want to pick me up, great, but that’s not the goal.”

