Jimmer Fredette signs in Greece after leaving Warriors Summer League team

Jimmer Fredette's decision to back out of the Warriors' Summer League roster seems to have paid off.

The 30-year-old guard announced Monday on Instagram that he signed with Greece's Panathinaikos BC, nearly two weeks after pulling out of Summer League in order to stay healthy as he weighed overseas offers. The contract with Panathinaikos, according to Eurohoops, is for two years.

Drafted No. 10 overall by the Kings in 2010, the former BYU phenom bounced around the NBA for five seasons before playing with the Shanghai Sharks in China from 2016 through 2019. Fredette briefly joined the Phoenix Suns at the end of the 2018-19 season, averaging 3.7 points on 27.6 percent shooting from the field in six games.

Fredette didn't live up to the hype in NBA that his decorated college career heralded for some fans, Panathinaikos is one of the most decorated teams in Europe and won the Greek Cup under Rick Pitino -- yes, that Rick Pitino -- just last season. All things considered, it's not a bad landing spot for Fredette, and he intimated as much last month while he was still aiming for an NBA comeback.

"I've had a lot of cool places to play basketball and make great money and play the game that I love," he said last month at the Warriors' facility. "It has been a true blessing, and I'm continuing my journey right now, trying to push forward, see what happens and make the best of the situation I have."

