Jimmer Fredette no longer a member of Warriors' Summer League team

Jimmer Fredette will not be suiting up for the Warriors in Las Vegas.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft is no longer a member of the Dubs' Summer League squad.

League sources told Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group that Jimmer wants to minimize the chance of getting hurt as he weighs various overseas options.

Warriors Summer League coach Aaron Miles later confirmed the news.

Warriors Summer League coach Aaron Miles on Jimmer Fredette's departure. Miles said he found out Tuesday night that Jimmer was leaving. pic.twitter.com/K1SQJkl5BD — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) July 3, 2019

Jimmer played in Golden State's first two games at the California Classic in Sacramento.

On Monday night against the Kings, he recorded 14 points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes.

On Tuesday night against the Lakers, he scored just five points on 2-for-6 shooting in 16 minutes.

Fredette played in China for three seasons before finishing the 2018-19 campaign with the Phoenix Suns.

The 30-year-old was a household name in college as he averaged 28.9 points per game as a senior at BYU.

