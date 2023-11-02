Jimmer Fredette helps USA’s 3x3 basketball team qualify for the Olympics

Jimmer Fredette practices for the USA Basketball 3x3 national team, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Miami Lakes, Fla. The U.S. learned Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, that it has clinched spots at the Paris Games in both men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball | Lynne Sladky, Associated Press

The USA men’s basketball 3x3 team has qualified for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, and former BYU basketball star Jimmer Fredette was a big reason why.

“I want to thank each 3x3 player, coach and staff member who has dedicated time over the last 12 months to helping the United States earn these spots in Paris. This is an exciting opportunity for USA Basketball,” said USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley.

Fredette is part of the USA men’s 3x3 team, which won the gold medal at the 2023 Pan American Games and silver at the 2023 FIBA World Cup to automatically qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

“Huge news for Team USA 3x3 basketball this morning! Both the men and women got automatic bids for the Paris 2024 Olympics! So much work has gone in this past year from the players, coaches, front office, and everyone involved on Team USA 🇺🇸 LETS GO!” Fredette wrote on Instagram.

The 2024 Paris Games are the second Olympics to feature 3-on-3 basketball, but it’s the first time that the USA has qualified for the event.

“I learned to play basketball in the streets, in the parks. It is a bit of full circle to win in 3x3,” Fredette said after the 2023 Pan American Games, per The Associated Press.

Fredette and the USA team beat Chile 21-15 to win gold at the Pan American Games, with the former BYU star scoring seven points. In the semifinal win against Trinidad and Tobago, Fredette had a game-high 11 points.

“Making it to the Olympics, that’s what it’s been all about for us,” Fredette said, per The Associated Press. “It means a ton. The opportunity to be able to represent our country at the Olympics would be an amazing experience. I’ve been fortunate enough to represent our country a few times, but the Olympics is a whole different level.”

3x3 basketball is played half court, with a 12-second shot clock. The first team to 21 points (score is tallied by ones and twos) or whoever is leading after 10 minutes wins.