Jimmer Fredette excited to play in the Olympics

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Jimmer Fredette is an Olympic fanatic.

“I love the Olympics,” the former BYU star said. “Like, it’s one of my favorite things. I watch every event and I have all the way up until now.”

Now, he gets to be a part of the Summer Games.

Fredette has done a lot in his basketball career, from being national player of the year at BYU in 2011, to becoming a first round NBA draft pick, to being the Most Valuble Player in China. But he didn’t think he’d ever be able to compete in the Olympics.

Jimmer Fredette makes BYU broadcasting debut

“I didn’t, honestly,” Fredette said recently. “It was something that [USA 3×3 head coach] Fran [Franschilla] came up to me and asked me last summer if I’d be interested in it. I had seen it, and I’d heard about it, but I was like, this may be an opportunity to be able to play in the Olympics. I never thought I’d ever have a chance to do that.”

Jimmer is one of four players, along with Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis, to qualify for the United States team. 3×3 basketball made its Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2021, and the U.S. didn’t even qualify, with almost all of its resources being put towards 5×5 basketball.

“They’re definitely starting to put more resources into it now, now that it’s an Olympic sport,” Fredette said. “So there’s a little bit more of a budget. There’s only eight countries that make it, and it was it’s difficult to make. Fortunately, we got an automatic bid this time from the last season that we had, so we will be the first USA basketball team that will be in the Olympics for three-on-three.”

Jimmer’s game is perfect for 3×3, which with a 12-second shot clock, emphasizes quick shooting. Traditional three-point shots are worth two points, and any basket inside the arc is worth one point, so long distance shooting is prioritized.

BYU’s Mantz and Young excited to represent U.S. at Olympics

“You’ve got to know the game of basketball,” Fredette said. “You have to have a high IQ to be able to play at that quick of a pace and understand what’s going on. So, I’m still learning to pick it up, but I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job.”

Now at the age of 35, this will most likely be Fredette’s last official competition, and what better way to go out than with an Olympic medal?

“It would be a great cap on on the career,” Fredette said. “That would be incredible to be able to do that. Just to be be able to say that you’re an Olympian at some point would be incredible. Then hopefully you go do do great things while you’re there. But it’s it’s an honor for sure, and I’m super excited to be able to see what happens.”

Fredette and the U.S. 3×3 men’s basketball team will compete from July 30th through August 5th in Paris.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.