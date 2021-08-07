Jimena weakens to post-tropical low after entering Central Pacific

Aug. 7—UPDATE : 4 :45 p.m.

Jimena, a short-lived tropical storm and depression, weakened into a post-tropical remnant low after entering the Central Pacific today.

"Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. The post-tropical low will gradually weaken over the next two days and is expected to dissipate on Sunday, " the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said this afternoon in its first and last advisory on the storm.

The storm system, less than 1, 000 miles east of Hilo, poses no threat to Hawaii, however remnant moisture from Jimena could bring some showers to the islands by the middle of next week, forecasters said.

11 :55 a.m.

Jimena has weakened to a tropical depression as it enters the Central Pacific today, and forecasters expect it to dissipate by the end of this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said late this morning that Jimena had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was about 1, 000 miles east of Hilo. It was moving west-northwest at 8 mph.

Forecasters expect Jimena to be post-tropical remnant low by Saturday morning, and dissipated by late Sunday, still hundreds of miles east of the Hawaiian island.

To Jimena's northeast in the East Pacific, the former tropical cyclone Hilda continues to weaken and had 30 mph winds late this morning.

While Jimena is not a threat to Hawaii, remnant moisture from the storm could bring some showers to the islands by the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

