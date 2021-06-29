Before this year’s draft, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said that quarterback Kellen Mond “does all of the things you need to judge a first-round player” in a push to get the former Aggie starter to go in the first 32 picks.

Mond wound up staying on the board into the third round, which is where the Vikings snapped him up with the 66th overall pick. While that wasn’t as high as Fisher was pushing for Mond to go in April, he thinks that landing behind Kirk Cousins and playing for Mike Zimmer is a good way for the rookie to start his professional career.

“Being behind Kirk, who’s a great veteran, who’s been productive, I think it’s a perfect set-up for [Mond],” Fisher said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I’m happy. . . . I think Minnesota’s one of the top organizations in [the NFL], and I think that’s very important where you go and play pro football. I think [Zimmer is] a great football coach, a great football mind.”

Cousins is signed through the 2022 season and that should leave Mond with plenty of time to learn from the sideline if the veteran plays well. His progress through that process and Cousins’ performance will determine when Mond goes from holding a clipboard to taking snaps.

Jimbo Fisher: Vikings are “perfect set-up” for Kellen Mond originally appeared on Pro Football Talk