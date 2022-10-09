How Jimbo Fisher tipped Alabama football to Texas A&M's call on decisive final play

Alabama football sat in a tough spot.

Texas A&M had the ball with three seconds left and had a chance for a walk-off touchdown. Score and the Aggies win. Don't score and the Crimson Tide preserves the victory.

What play would Jimbo Fisher call?

One that didn't work, partly because of a bad throw, partly because of poor execution by the receiver, and partly because of Terrion Arnold's coverage.

But Arnold didn't have to play as much of a guessing game. He knew where the play was going.

"I'm actually looking at Jimbo before the play, just going through," Arnold said, "and he's like, 'Evan, Evan, Evan, Evan.' I was like, 'OK, I'm ready,""

Arnold was lined up out wide across from Aggies freshman Evan Stewart. Then Arnold made the play to help No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) preserve a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2) on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"In my head, I'm just thinking, 'Don't get beat,'" Arnold said. "I'm like, 'OK, they've been going to Evan. Evan is kind of hot.' I'm using my clues and looking at their tendencies."

That was the seventh target for Stewart on the final drive. He had caught five of them. One was a big 23-yard catch.

In total, Stewart was targeted 19 times over the course of the game. He brought in eight of them for 106 yards. His longest went for 43 yards.

BRYCE YOUNG:Bryce Young in uniform but Jalen Milroe starts for Alabama football vs. Texas A&M

OPINION: How Alabama's defense rescued self-destructive Bryce Young-less offense to top Texas A&M | Goodbread

OPINION:Ugly wins are Alabama football's new normal. But Tennessee is no Texas A&M | Toppmeyer

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: How Jimbo Fisher tipped Alabama football to Texas A&M's final play call