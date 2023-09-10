Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M contract, buyout clause: Here's how much Aggies owe coach if fired

Jimbo Fisher's financial circumstances are quickly becoming a topic of great interest at Texas A&M.

The sixth-year Aggies coach has not quite lived up to the mega-contract the university initially signed him to in 2017, and certainly hasn't lived up to the 10-year, fully guaranteed extension it offered him in 2021. And the more Fisher's Aggies disappoint in College Station, Texas, the bigger those numbers seem to be.

That was especially true following No. 23 Texas A&M's disappointing Week 2 flop vs. Miami: The Aggies had no answer for Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who threw for five touchdowns in a 48-33 victory over Texas A&M. With that loss, Fisher's overall record in College Station dropped to 40-22.

Which begs the question: What would Texas A&M owe Fisher if the university ultimately decided to cut ties during the 2023 college football season? Here's everything you need to know about his contract, buyout clause and the money he would be owed if the Aggies fire him:

REQUIRED READING: College football Week 2 winners, losers: Nebraska falls flat in loss to Colorado

Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M contract details

Contract length: 10 years

Contract value: $94.95 million (fully guaranteed)

Texas A&M initially hired Fisher in December 2017 on a 10-year, $75 million contract. At the time, he joined Alabama's Nick Saban and Clemson's Dabo Swinney as the only coaches in college football to make more than $7 million per year.

Fisher went 26-10 in his first three seasons in College Station, including a 9-1 mark in 2020 that saw the Aggies nearly make the College Football Playoff. Texas A&M rewarded the coach with a 10-year, fully guaranteed contract extension worth $94.95 million on Sept. 1, 2021: Just three days prior to the Aggies' 2021 season.

The extension promised to keep Fisher at Texas A&M through the 2031 season, or otherwise result in a heck of a payout for the coach.

REQUIRED READING: Jimbo Fisher's new buyout is the largest in college football history – and it's not close

What is Jimbo Fisher's buyout if fired?

Here's a year-by-year breakdown of Jimbo Fisher's buyout at Texas A&M if the Aggies were to fire him in the season:

2023: $76.8 million

2024: $67.55 million

2025: $58.2 million

2026: $48.75 million

2027: $39.2 million

2028: $29.55 million

2029: $19.8 million

2030: $9.95 million

Jimbo Fisher year-by-year record

Below is Jimbo Fisher's year-by-year record at Texas A&M. He started his tenure at 26-10, but has gone 14-12 in the three-plus season since:

Year Season record Overall record 2018 9-4 9-4 2019 8-5 17-9 2020 9-1 26-10 2021 8-4 34-14 2022 5-7 39-21 2023 1-1 40-22

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M contract: Here's what Aggies owe coach if fired