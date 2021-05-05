Jimbo Fisher already preparing for game vs. Nick Saban, Alabama: 'We're going to beat his ass'

Jimbo Fisher has yet to beat Nick Saban and Alabama since he arrived in College Station.

In fact, Alabama has beaten Texas A&M in the last eight matchups — something that’s starting to take its toll on Aggies fans.

One even asked Fisher on Wednesday if it would take Saban retiring for them to finally get a win over the Crimson Tide this fall.

Fisher, though, clearly doesn’t think that’s necessary.

“We’re going to beat his ass even when he’s there,” he said at a fan event in Houston, via the Houston Chronicle. “Don’t worry.”

Fisher has compiled an impressive 26-10 record at Texas A&M since he took over the program in 2018. The Aggies went 9-1 last season, too, and finished No. 4 in the final AP poll of the season after a win at the Orange Bowl. Their only loss, however, came at the hands of Saban and Alabama.

Now it's not just Fisher who can’t seem to beat Alabama and Saban — whom he worked for as his defensive coordinator at LSU. Saban is a perfect 23-0 against his former assistants, and has lost only 23 games in his 14 seasons at Alabama.

That’s a big reason why from between now and Oct. 9, when Alabama heads to College Station, Fisher is going to do his best to copy the Saban model at Texas A&M — which he hopes will lead to his first win over the Crimson Tide.

“I don’t want [Saban] to retire,” Fisher said, via the Houston Chronicle. “They’ve got a great team and I respect him. We’ve known each other forever.

“We can do it just as good and be just as good or better [here], and we will … That’s our goal and that’s what I want. We’re going to get there.”

