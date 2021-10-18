Jimbo Fisher responds to being linked to the LSU job

Once the news was official that LSU would be in the market for a new head coach, current Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher’s name was among the top names listed.

Fisher spent time on the LSU staff under Nick Saban and Les Miles before taking over the Florida State Seminoles program, where he won a national championship. He also has ties to current athletic director Scott Woodward, who brought Fisher to A&M.

On Monday, Fisher was asked about being linked to the Tigers head coaching job, denying any interest in the job. Fisher stated that he and Woodward are friends but nothing more to any conversations with the AD.

“There’s nothing going on there. There’s nothing happening there”

Jimbo Fisher on the LSU rumors: “I love it here. I plan on being here and fulfilling my contract. I love everything about this place. I love being at A&M.” — Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) October 18, 2021

Fisher is coming off a monster victory over his former boss Nick Saban and Alabama two weeks ago. This past Saturday the Aggies defeated Missouri, 35-14. This is likely not the last you will hear of Fisher and LSU being linked. It is early on in the process and the leadership group will likely do all of their homework on any prospective candidates for the job.

LSU travels to Ole Miss on Saturday for an SEC West showdown with another likely candidate, Lane Kiffin.