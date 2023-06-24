Jimbo Fisher releases statement after the tragic passing of Texas A&M DE coach, Terry Price

On Friday afternoon, Tragedy struck the Texas A&M Football program as it was revealed that beloved defensive ends coach Terry Price, who had been in the position since December 2011, passed away at 55 due to complications from Stage IV cancer.

As reactions from coaches, former players, and almost every member of college football media poured in, Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher, who retained Terry Price from Kevin Sumlin’s original staff, released an eloquent statement through a Texas A&M Athletics Official Release on Friday, reflecting on what he achieved as a coach and ace recruiter with the program but also touching on the kind of man he was, who cared about his family more than anything.

“Terry was not only a great Aggie, football coach and recruiter, he was an even better husband, father and man,” Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher stated. “The impact he had on this program and his players is immeasurable. Our football family has suffered an incredible loss. We will continue to hold Kenya and the boys in our thoughts and prayers.”

As we mourn the loss of one of the most revered human beings in Texas A&M lore, I’d like to remind all of you to keep Kenya, Devin, and Alexander in your prayers and continue to celebrate the life of one of the most authentic individuals we’ve come to know over a 30 plus year span. Rest in peace, Terry. Gig ’em forever.

